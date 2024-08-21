King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise

King Charles made a touching promise to a fan, demonstrating his deep affection and solidarity with Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte.
While the British Monarch was in the town paying tribute to people impacted by a mass stabbing that occurred last month, a well-wisher begged him to offer the gift to the royals.
King Charles III spent time with the kids who had survived the horrifying stabbing that happened on July 29 at a dancing lesson with a Taylor Swift theme.
Yesterday, the monarch visited the Merseyside town and was seen greeting the public after reading tributes outside the town hall.
One of the women, June, gave the king some pink crocheted hearts and asked him to "give them to Kate and Charlotte".
He promised, "I will."
Charles also received a small red silk heart as a present from eight-year-old Max.
During his visit, he met local business owners and volunteers later in the afternoon who had helped the town after the knife assault and disturbances that followed.
Treviso Ice Cream owners Jenna and Anthony Johnson, who are brothers, met the King and received recognition for their charitable work of providing free ice cream to those residing in the Sussex Road neighbourhood outside the mosque that was the focus of the riots.