Princess Kate replaced by Duchess Sophie in crucial royal duties amid health struggles

Amid Princess Kate's reported battle with cancer, the Duchess of Edinburgh has emerged as a pivotal figure, stepping into a key role to provide support and stability within the royal family.
The Duchess has a blossoming relationship with Princess Charlotte after the aunt and niece have shared an occasional shopping trip to Chelsea and Knightsbridge.
Recently, the two went to one of Charlotte's favourite shopping place, the Peter Jones store on King's Road.
According to a source, "There is a really warm connection between Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching."
Lady Louise Windsor, Sophie's daughter, is a student at St Andrews University right now, but she still "adores Charlotte too, but doesn't see as much of her as she is mostly away in Scotland."
The royal insider stated that the Princess of Wales "loves the fact that Charlotte gets on so well with her older relation" about the developing aunt-niece bond.
Additionally, Kate and Sophie have a deep fondness for one another; at prior royal engagements, the two have been spotted cuddling.