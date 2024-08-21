Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take huge decision for Archie, Lilibet's future

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a major decision regarding their kids public appearance.
The Duke of Sussex has overruled his wife’s decision to feature their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in their upcoming Netflix series.
Meghan has been busy lately filming a lifestyle show with a focus on "cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship."
Regarding the public appearance of Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, Harry have safety concerns as he lost his mother, Princess Diana, in car crash.
A source told PEOPLE: "Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats.”
“He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm. As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself,” the insider explained.
On Sunday, the royal couple came back from their Columbia trip. The were invited by Colombia's vice president, Francia Márquez.
As per Express, Columbia spent $1.95 million on security for the Sussexes from start to finish of their trip.