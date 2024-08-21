ICC leadership change: Jay Shah to get key position in Council

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah is all set to take the top role in the International Cricket Council.
The Age reported on Wednesday, August 21, that Shah will take over as the new chairman of the ICC after Greg Barclay decided to step down from his position.
Barclay informed the ICC directors about his decision in a video call on Tuesday night.
He was elected as the chairman of the Cricket Council in November 2020.
It was also reported that Barclay made this decision after Shah expressed his desire to become ICC chairman, claiming that he had the support of the other members.
An ICC spokesperson told The Age, “ICC chair Greg Barclay confirmed to the board that he will not stand for a third term and will step down from the post when his current tenure finishes at the end of November. Barclay was appointed as the independent ICC chair in November 2020, before being re-elected in 2022.”
The spokesperson further added, “Current directors are now required to put forward nominations for the next chair by 27 August 2024, and if there is more than one candidate, an election will be held with the term of the new chair commencing on 1 December 2024.”
Shah’s contract as the secretary of BCCI will expire in 2025, after which he will most likely become the youngest ICC chairman at the age of 35.