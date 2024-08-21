King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families

King Charles held his tears back while holding a private meeting with the families of those three little girls who lost their lives in Southport’s knife attack last month.
The gathering was held earlier today at Clarence House, one day after Your Majesty arrived in the town to offer consolation and catch up on the violence breakout from the now-subsided riots.
Families of 6-year-old Bebe King, seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe, and nine-year-old Alice da Silva Aguiar were invited to share their grief with the Monarch.
King Charles had already met them yesterday, but that conference included other locals from Southport as well.
So this time, Your Majesty seemingly wanted to have a more intimate talk with them individually after he expressed being “profoundly shocked” by the killings as the subsequent riots.
Upon arriving in the town on Tuesday, everyone came out to greet the Monarch, following which he addressed them from a sweet pile of teddies and flowers laid together in remembrance of the victims.
As per Daily Mail, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe, and Alice da Silva Aguiar were stabbed by a knifeman who had burst into a Taylor Swift-themed dance class that was being attended by them.