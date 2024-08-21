Royal

Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

Kate Middleton made big sacrifice with Duchess Sophie’s help for full recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • August 21, 2024


Kate Middleton has given daughter Princess Charlotte into Duchess Sophie’s care for now.

The two have been enjoying days out together, popping down to the King’s Road in London for shopping sprees.

Insiders have told The Sun that Prince Edward’s wife is helping the Princess of Wales out during her ongoing health battle.

During these tough times, she has taken Princess Charlotte to several other places for distraction from her mother’s cancer.

According to sources, the duo has roamed around Chelsea as well as Knightsbridge.

“There is a really warm connection between Duchess Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching,” a close contact said.

In fact, Prince Edward’s spouse is so concerned about Kate Middleton’s children that she brings her own daughter to these holiday spots for cheering Princess Charlotte up.

On their journey to King’s Road, they were joined by Lady Louise Windsor, who “adores” the nine-year-old and had come for this meet up right after dusting off her second year at University of St. Andrews.

Watching far from home, Kate Middleton is “overjoyed” to see her youngling sprout in Duchess Sophie’s care.

Royal News

King Charles builds ‘secret paranormal library’ to uncover UFO mysteries
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry take huge decision for Archie, Lilibet's future
King Charles chokes on tears in second meeting with Southport families
Princess Kate replaced by Duchess Sophie in crucial royal duties amid health struggles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's small request costs Colombia $2 million
King Charles shows support for Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte with heartfelt promise
Kate Middleton pushes Prince William to give another chance to Harry
King Charles reveals surprising health update, sparking relief and support
Kate Middleton makes heart aching confession about Prince Harry
Prince William nearly ‘blew off’ Kate Middleton’s paternal house
King Charles ‘radically’ crushing Prince Andrew’s security for this reason
King Charles’ obsession with bees gets ‘out of hand’