Kate Middleton gives Princess Charlotte in Duchess Sophie’s care

Kate Middleton has given daughter Princess Charlotte into Duchess Sophie’s care for now.
The two have been enjoying days out together, popping down to the King’s Road in London for shopping sprees.
Insiders have told The Sun that Prince Edward’s wife is helping the Princess of Wales out during her ongoing health battle.
During these tough times, she has taken Princess Charlotte to several other places for distraction from her mother’s cancer.
According to sources, the duo has roamed around Chelsea as well as Knightsbridge.
“There is a really warm connection between Duchess Sophie and her great-niece, which is very touching,” a close contact said.
In fact, Prince Edward’s spouse is so concerned about Kate Middleton’s children that she brings her own daughter to these holiday spots for cheering Princess Charlotte up.
On their journey to King’s Road, they were joined by Lady Louise Windsor, who “adores” the nine-year-old and had come for this meet up right after dusting off her second year at University of St. Andrews.
Watching far from home, Kate Middleton is “overjoyed” to see her youngling sprout in Duchess Sophie’s care.