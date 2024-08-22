Cardi B hits back at haters over 'dumb' criticism amid pregnancy

Cardi B is not ready to take anyone’s criticism amid pregnancy.
The Bodak Yellow singer, who is pregnant with estranged husband Offset for the third time set record straight on her complexion in a fiery response to an insensitive comment on X.
Sharing a recent photo of Cardi B, a user on X asked if the rapper has “been bleaching her skin.”
As the X post came to Cardi B’s attention she did not hold back and reacted to the accusation with rather wicked response noting, “Bleaching while pregnant? Why must yall be so dumb?”
The Super Bass crooner went on to explain the reason why her skin is appearing lighter in the new photos and clearly bleach is NOT the reason.
“I’m pregnant I’m slightly anemic, this baby suckin all the energy off my body to the point I’m pale, eyes sunken, veins green ASF, can’t tan under the sun because I get hot super-fast and dizzy,” Cardi explained.
She added, “PLEAE STOP THINKIN WITH YOUR A—HOLE!”
Cardi B announced her third child pregnancy on Aug. 1 — just one day after filing for divorce from the Migos member, with whom she shares daughter Kulture, 6, and son Wave, 2.