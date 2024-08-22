‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?

Stree actors are spilling major beans about the film’s third installment as Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao win big at the box office with Stree 2!
Stree 2, which is currently making the viewers go into frenzy with its outstanding storyline and suspense, is getting huge hints for the third sequel from the movie’s actors.
While giving an interview to The Indian Express, actor Abhishek Banerjee, who played Rao’s friend, Jana, in the horror comedy, talked about the film’s third installment and revealed that the sequel is already in development.
With the massive success of Stree 2, the actor confidently stated that although the third part will take some time, it would not take much long to be released, unlike Stree 2, which took six years to make.
“Some parts of the script are already written. It is going to be a big epic saga, and as an actor, I am dying to be back on that set,” shared Banerjee excitedly.
Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurana, who portrayed Bittu in both the sequels, revealed that the framework of the third part had already been prepared long ago.
He went on to share that the cast is just awaiting the director Amar Kaushik and producer Dinesh Vijan’s details of the project.
“Stree 2 is like a mothership,” said Vijan at the film’s trailer launch event, sharing that the second part will provide answers to the first sequel’s questions, adding that they “have already written Stree 3, so the gap will be less.”