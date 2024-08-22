When did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage start facing challenges?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital troubles reportedly began during their honeymoon in Italy, according to a source close to the couple.
As per Page Six, the couple’s marital woes ignited during their honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy.
The Mother star and the Gone Girl’s honeymoon included multiple public trips full of PDA and shopping — and, of course, cameras were around to capture it all.
“He was unhappy with paparazzi following them. She is an international superstar, and he acted like it came as a surprise that they would be followed around,” the source said.
The insider claimed, “They would barely speak to each other during what was supposed to be the happiest time of their life. He sold her on him being a changed man, and that lasted a very short time.”
Another insider told the outlet that as Affleck's recovery "started to settle in with normality," he came to terms with their restored puppy love.
When they began seeing one other again, “He was just getting sober … He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state,” the insider explained.
To note, Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding.