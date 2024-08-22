Royal

King Charles death nearer than predicted as Monarch’s health declines

‘Very sick’ King Charles has already drawn Prince William on much of decision making

New details regarding ailing King Charles funeral plans have emerged with worrying health updates.

The cancer-stricken monarch, who just visited the families of Southport stabbing attack survivors, and victims’ families on Wednesday is reportedly “still very sick.”

As reported by InTouch Weekly, a palace insider has spilled major beans about King Charles funeral, Operation Menai Bridge, a few months after it was reported that the father-of-two has only “two years to live.”

“The business of planning his funeral has already begun…unpleasant as it seems,” said the source.

Although the 75-year-old has been actively participating in public facing duties after resuming his royal engagements, following cancer diagnoses in February, his health has been declining.

“He’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods of time,” said the insider.

They further explained, “He’s often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest.”

“The palace is giving the impression that Charles is on the mend, but he’s still very sick,” claimed the source adding, “Still, he’s the king and palace officials are practical enough to know death is a possibility.”

King Charles III's funeral plans which began right after he ascended to the throne, accelerated after he fell ill.

To note, Charles’ mother Queen Elizabeth II’s 2022 funeral Operation London Bridge involved 10 days of events and 100 heads of state and thousands of military personnel.

