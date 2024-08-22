World

Joe Biden urges Benjamin Netanyahu to secure immediate Gaza ceasefire deal

US to support Israel against all threats from Iran Hamas, and Hezbollah

  • by Web Desk
  • August 22, 2024
US President Joe Biden stressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ‘urgency’ of getting a Gaza ceasefire deal.

According to The Guardian, Biden on Wednesday, August 21, called Netanyahu and discussed the importance or immediate deal with the Hamas.

He wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Today I spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding U.S. efforts to support Israel’s defence against threats from Iran and its proxy terrorist groups.”

The president further added, “I again made clear that we must bring the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure and discussed upcoming talks in Cairo to remove any remaining obstacles.”

Biden said that he has ‘made clear that we must bring the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure.’

The call between the Biden and Netanyahu came after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel for Gaza truce.  

Moreover, the White House earlier also issued a statement on the call between the heads of two states.

The statement asserted that the US president and Israeli prime minister discuss the hostage release and ceasefire deal to de-escalate the tension in the region.

If further added that the Biden also vowed to support Israel ‘against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, to include ongoing defensive U.S. military deployments.’

To note, negotiators who have been struggling to conclude a ceasefire deal for the last 10 months are expected to meet in Cairo, Egypt, in the coming days. 

