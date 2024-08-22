Trending

Atif Aslam shares heartwarming encounter with Spanish traveler in Gilgit

Atif Aslam crossed path with Spanish tourist who is walking from Spain to Skardu

  August 22, 2024


Atif Aslam crossed paths with a fearless Spanish tourist who is on an extraordinary journey from Spain to Gilgit, exploring the breathtaking landscapes of Pakistan's northern regions bare foot.

Atif Aslam took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a video of their meeting with penning, “Recovery” on it.

The clip, set to his hit song Musafir, showed the singer walking alongside the Spanish tourist, who is clad in traditional Pakistani attire, complete with a Shalwar Kameez.

The traveler's outfit is complemented by a heavy backpack, with her shoes securely fastened to it, and a sturdy walking stick in hand to aid her in her remarkable journey.

Meanwhile, Aslam opted for a casual, comfortable look, donning a grey-colored shirt, baggy jeans, and joggers.

The duo seemed to have formed an instant connection, with the singer appearing inspired by the traveler's determination and enthusiasm.

This encounter comes on the heels of Aslam's recent vacation with his wife Sara Bharwana, where the couple shared romantic moments on social media.

He dropped many glimpses of their cherished moments from recent getaway on instagram.

