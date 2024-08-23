Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce

Jennifer Lopez played a pivotal role in helping Ben Affleck reconnect with his family values, according to recent reports, as the Hollywood couple faced new challenges leading up to their divorce filing.
According to a source who spoke with PEOPLE on Thursday, the now-ex-couple prioritised their mixed family when they got married in July 2022.
“Family is very important to them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end,” the source said.
With his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the 52-year-old star is the parent of three children: Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
On the other hand, Lopez, 55, and her ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme.
Lopez and Affleck are "very different people," according to the source who also told the outlet that the Atlas star is "very public and wants to go out," while the actor is "more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home."
Before their divorce, the former couple has been sighted together at basketball games, outdoor movie screenings, and amusement parks since rekindling their affair in 2021.
He has also made time for his children in Los Angeles; most recently, he went on a joyride with his son, Samuel."