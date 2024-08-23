'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday's epic 'chic-flick scream' leave millions spellbound

Ananya Panday, who is set to star in her debut web series Call Me Bae, was spotted practicing the 'chic-flick scream,' which garnered a slew of reactions.
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress shared a video from the sets of Call Me Bae.
In the BTS footage the superstar was trying to perfect the high-pitch scream for a scene in the show which was also used in the recently released 2 minute 34-second trailer.
“Trying to perfect the ‘chick-flick scream’ for #CallMeBae but honestly I’m screaming with joy at all the love we’ve gotten on the trailer - grateful beyonddddd (link in bio for those who haven’t watched it yet!) #CallMeBaeOnPrime," Ananya expressed in the caption.
Her best friend Shanaya Kapoor had an epic reaction to the video as she hilariously compared her screaming to a sound made by her pet dog named Riot.
“this is when riot pooops on the carpet," Shanaya commented.
Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor also reacted calling Ananya, " Cutie."
Also her fans gushed over Ananya's antics and showered love in the comments section.
One wrote, " Mad cute."
Another effused, " I loved the trailer and you were absolutely beautiful."
Alongside Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae includes a stellar ensemble cast from the likes of Varun Sood to Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.