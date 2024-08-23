Novak Djokovic thanked Carlos Alcaraz for ‘letting’ him win Olympic gold

Paris Olympic gold medallist of men’s single, Novak Djokovic, jokingly thanked Carlos Alcaraz for letting him win the finals.
According to Hindustan Times, four tennis legends, Carlos Alcaraz, Andre Agassi, Novak Djokovic, and John McEnroe on Wednesday, August 21, took the court at Flushing Meadows for the exhibition match ahead of the much-awaited US Open 2024.
After the match that the Serbian and American duo won 10-8, in front of a packed crowd at Arthur Ashe, McEnroe congratulated Djokovic for winning his first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Reacting to his most-awaited historic Olympic milestone the 37-year-old expressed, “Yes, I mean, I have been waiting for that moment for basically my whole career. It's been an incredible journey, obviously, trials and tribulations and failing and hoping that one day I will make it.”
Standing beside the Alcaraz, Djokovic said, “I told Carlos at the net when we finished the finals that I was very grateful to him for letting me win the gold. He's probably going to have like three golds before he retires.”
24 Grand Slam title winner further added, “So that was nice, and obviously Andre, who's won a gold and won a Golden Slam, and everything he has done for the sport. John, this evening is so surreal, honestly.”
Djokovic and Alcaraz are on different sides of the US Open, which means that they might meet each other in the finals once again after Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics.