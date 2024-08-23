Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed

Prince William had endured trauma at quite a young age with his mother Princess Diana passing away, but it’s only after meeting Kate Middleton that he evolved out of a closed shell.
Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe shared one beautiful aspect about the Princess of Wales that captured her future husband’s heart with OK!
He said, “It’s easy to underestimate the Middletons’ role in Prince William’s life. He fell in love with Kate Middleton… but he fell in love with the Middleton family as well.”
“They were the family he has never had – mum, dad, and three kids spending time together and going on family holidays. It was a new world he’d not experienced before,” the editor added.
Then, Duncan Larcombe went back into their past to analyze how the beginning of their relationship played a crucial role in making the Prince of Wales taste a normal life.
“Prince William was really very starry-eyed about Kate Middleton, and they brought out the best in each other in many ways. William is quite shy and can be reserved around new people,” he went on.
“He’s very cautious, and in that way they are quite similar characters. Their relationship blossomed on spaghetti Bolognese and rain-swept beaches,” the expert wound up.