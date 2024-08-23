Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip was reported to have costed an eye-watering £1.5 million!
But, now, officials from the country have addressed these rumors while further revealing who actually paid for the tour.
Hailed as a big “success” by the ministry, Meghan Markle and her husband’s four-day visit included stops at the cities of Bogotá, Cali, and Cartagena.
A spokesman from government bureau said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex financed their trip and that of their team with their own resources.”
Local media’s reports about Prince Harry’s voyage amount to eight billion pesos (£1.5 million) were denied, but the true costs haven’t been revealed, as per El Pais.
The public events that were attended by Meghan Markle and her spouse were however said to be “co-financed” with international agencies contributing to them.
“It was a very productive visit that allowed connections to be established between the populations and the Archewell Foundation – created and led by Prince Harry and the Duchess,” the representative said.
They added, “Programmes aimed at the economic autonomy of women, prevention of violence in digital environments, and support for leaders who build peace through art and culture.”