Royal

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ran a ‘successful’ course of tour

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024


Prince Harry’s Colombia trip was reported to have costed an eye-watering £1.5 million!

But, now, officials from the country have addressed these rumors while further revealing who actually paid for the tour.

Hailed as a big “success” by the ministry, Meghan Markle and her husband’s four-day visit included stops at the cities of Bogotá, Cali, and Cartagena.

A spokesman from government bureau said, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex financed their trip and that of their team with their own resources.”

Local media’s reports about Prince Harry’s voyage amount to eight billion pesos (£1.5 million) were denied, but the true costs haven’t been revealed, as per El Pais.

The public events that were attended by Meghan Markle and her spouse were however said to be “co-financed” with international agencies contributing to them.

“It was a very productive visit that allowed connections to be established between the populations and the Archewell Foundation – created and led by Prince Harry and the Duchess,” the representative said.

They added, “Programmes aimed at the economic autonomy of women, prevention of violence in digital environments, and support for leaders who build peace through art and culture.”

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'

Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Royal News

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince William calls Kate Middleton ‘crazy’ for unusual hobby
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Princess Kate plays mediator between Queen Camilla, Prince William
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince William’s ‘hidden secret’ for marrying Kate Middleton revealed
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince Harry shares emotional statement about Balmoral Castle
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Watch: Buckingham Palace guard faces oops moment with embarrassing slip
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
King Charles recognizes Princess Kate effort with special title
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Prince William waiting for King Charles’ death to ‘reunite’ with Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Princess Kate, Prince William 'frustrated' with King Charles 'awkward' royal rule
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Sarah Ferguson gives shocking response to Prince Andrew leaving Royal Lodge
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Top 5 Prince William scandals
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Kate Middleton health update: Princess of Wales takes surprising decision after doctors’ warning