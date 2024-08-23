Aiman Khan sets internet ablaze with surprise visit to Dubai

Aiman Khan is in Dubai for an event with husband Muneeb Butt!
Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Baydardi actress dropped two images featuring fun moments from her trip.
In one picture, Khan stared straight into the camera amidst the backdrop of high rise lit skyscrapers while in the next Khan's back faced the lens as she admired the man-made beauty.
She wore all black for the night with her hair tied in a high ponytail.
Khan's Dubai photo dump conquered million hearts in just no time.
" Look at you girl," one user wrote.
" Love the view," penned the second.
Another added, " Style owns you."
Also on her Instagram stories the Baandi actress documented insights from a fun pool day out with kids relishing mocktails and club sandwiches.
Prior to all the fun and frolic, the mom of two shared her morning skincare routine applying the best products from her brand Skin Recipe while she gets ready.
Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt touched down in Dubai for a cruise event days after celebrating daughter Miraal's first birthday.