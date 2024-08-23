Trending

Aiman Khan sets internet ablaze with surprise visit to Dubai

Aiman Khan shares a glimpse from her Dubai vacation with husband and kids

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Aiman Khan shares a glimpse from her Dubai vacation with husband and kids
Aiman Khan shares a glimpse from her Dubai vacation with husband and kids 

Aiman Khan is in Dubai for an event with husband Muneeb Butt! 

Turning to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the Baydardi actress dropped two images featuring fun moments from her trip. 

In one picture, Khan stared straight into the camera amidst the backdrop of high rise lit skyscrapers while in the next Khan's back faced the lens as she admired the man-made beauty.

Sup

She wore all black for the night with her hair tied in a high ponytail. 

Khan's Dubai photo dump conquered million hearts in just no time. 

" Look at you girl," one user wrote. 

" Love the view," penned the second. 

Another added, " Style owns you." 

Also on her Instagram stories the Baandi actress documented insights from a fun pool day out with kids relishing mocktails and club sandwiches. 

Prior to all the fun and frolic, the mom of two shared her morning skincare routine applying the best products from her brand Skin Recipe while she gets ready.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt touched down in Dubai for a cruise event days after celebrating daughter Miraal's first birthday. 

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'

Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Trending News

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Hania Aamir befriends clever monkeys in new post from Bali
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Mawra Hocane captures hide and seek of sun-n- shade in Sydney
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai days after wrapping shoot for 'The Bluff'
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
'Call Me Bae': Ananya Panday's epic 'chic-flick scream' leave millions spellbound
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar amp up their style game in Dallas
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Katrina Kaif shares husband Vicky Kaushal’s rare demand
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Deepika Padukone radiates beauty in recent appearance amid pregnancy
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Atif Aslam shares heartwarming encounter with Spanish traveler in Gilgit
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Mahira Khan shines bright in glamorous jeweled ensemble
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
‘Stree 3’ in works as Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ shatters records?
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
‘Game of Thrones’ actor joins Anupam Kher for his directorial ‘Tanvi: The Great’