Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on consecutive setbacks after YouTube milestone

Portuguese star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo issues first statement after Al Nassr faces back-to-back setbacks.
Al Nassr faced disappointment in their first match of the Saudi Professional League on home ground against Al Raed on Thursday, August 22.
Despite a strong start from Al Nassr star Ronaldo at Al Awwal Stadium, the team failed to secure a win, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.
The 39-year-old soccer player netted his 22nd goal of the year and 50th in 49 matches of the Saudi League.
Moreover, the five-time Ballon d’Or award winner took it to his Instagram to share a power message after the disappointing results of the tournament opener.
Along with a team picture, Ronaldo wrote, “We will never settle. We will never give up. Our determination knows no limits!”
CR7 fans also cheered him up and showed their support in the comments.
A user wrote, “And we will not be stopping supporting you through thick and thin.”
Another fan commented, “Determination will have no limitations, but the qualities of your teammates will, goat.”
But the hot topic among netizens was Ronaldo’s newly launched YouTube channel that has shattered all the previous records of fastest subscribers.
Within 90 minutes, more than m million people subscribe to his channel, and after completing a day, the subscribers, whom Ronaldo dubbed as ‘SIUUUbscribers’ tally have reached 31.b million.
It is worth knowing that Al Nassr also got defeated in the Super Cup finals by the rivals Al Hilal.