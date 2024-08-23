Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Right after sending a wave of excitement among fans with a heartiest news of a new family member, a pet, Lady Gaga thanked her fans to show support on new song Die With A Smile.
The Poker Face crooner, who just released her new collaborative track with Bruno Mars last week turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to pen a gratitude filled note for fans.
Alongside a series of adorable still shots, Gaga wrote, “Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I’m so grateful.”
She continued, “Thank you thank you thank you for loving our song i love you for real and i hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives—I know it does in mine every day.”
“The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that,” Lady Gaga concluded.
In a TikTok video shared by Lady Gaga on Wednesday, she showed her new pet, a gorgeous black French Bulldog to her fans, whom she welcomed with her fiancé Michael Polansky.