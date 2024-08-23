Entertainment

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky shared exciting news about new family member

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Right after sending a wave of excitement among fans with a heartiest news of a new family member, a pet, Lady Gaga thanked her fans to show support on new song Die With A Smile.

The Poker Face crooner, who just released her new collaborative track with Bruno Mars last week turned to her Instagram account on Thursday to pen a gratitude filled note for fans.

Alongside a series of adorable still shots, Gaga wrote, “Watching fans from all over the world celebrate this music has meant so much to me, to see the words of the song touch your heart and the video provoke this huge wave of dancing and fun is beautiful to watch and I’m so grateful.”

She continued, “Thank you thank you thank you for loving our song i love you for real and i hope the message of love we shared will continue to create special moments for you all in your lives—I know it does in mine every day.”

“The power of music is big and your love of this song reminded me of that,” Lady Gaga concluded.

In a TikTok video shared by Lady Gaga on Wednesday, she showed her new pet, a gorgeous black French Bulldog to her fans, whom she welcomed with her fiancé Michael Polansky.

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member

Lady Gaga shares heartwarming message after welcoming new family member
Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'

Prince Harry reveals King Charles called him 'spare'
Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Shraddha Kapoor gets in John Abraham's good books for THIS reason

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials

Entertainment News

Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Selena Gomez feels like home again at ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ set
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Kanye West, Bianca Censori fly to South Korea with kids for ‘Vulture 2’
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates release of 'Short n' Sweet'
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Taylor Swift leaves Travis Kelce fearful and worried with recent setback
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Jennifer Lopez played crucial role in Ben Affleck’s family comeback before divorce
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky share exciting family news
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Megan Thee Stallion starts new feud by being confirmed as 2024 MTV VMAs host
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
BTS' Jungkook gets SHOCKING marriage proposal from unexpected person
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni’s feud cancels ‘It Ends with Us’ sequel
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Madonna being ‘scammed’ by 33-year-younger boyfriend Akeem Morris
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Sabrina Carpenter drops 'Taste' on Instagram's new music feature ahead of album release
Prince Harry’s Colombia trip cost released by officials
Jennifer Garner, John Miller's love life ruined because of Ben Affleck