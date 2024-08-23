Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel breaks records: How much has he earned so far?

Cristiano Ronaldo has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world, and he's already broken numerous records on the platform.
The 39-year-old soccer player's channel ‘UR Cristiano’ surpassed more than one million subscribers within just 90 minutes of launching.
CR7 celebrated this milestone with his kids and surprise them by presenting the golden button he received from platform.
The football icon, who already commands a huge following across other social media platforms, is now rapidly gaining subscribers on YouTube as well.
The Portuguese star has quickly achieved 32.3 million subscribers on his channel.
Ronaldo has posted 12 videos in less than two days, and even though the ideal length for YouTube videos is about 10 minutes, his massive influence ensures that even his shorter videos are drawing millions of views.
How Much Money Has Cristiano Ronaldo Already Made From YouTube?
Yet, the big question remains on everyone’s mind is, how much has one of the world's highest-paid athletes, Ronaldo, already earned from his YouTube account?
According to Thinkific's research, YouTube channels can earn approximately USD 6 per 1,000 views, which equates to between USD 1,200 and USD 6,000 for every million views.
As of now, Ronaldo has surpassed 121.3 million views on YouTube. Given his immense popularity, along with ad revenue and sponsorships from his recent YouTube success, he has likely already earned well beyond several hundred million USD.
Additionally, Ronaldo has 170 million followers on Facebook, 112.1 million followers on X (formerly Twitter), and 636 million followers on Instagram.