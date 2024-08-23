Angelina Jolie becomes stunning new face of Tom Ford lipsticks

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
Angelina Jolie has partnered up with Tom Ford for lipstick line.

The renowned actress became the first ever celebrity ambassador for Tom Ford Beauty.

She will join the new campaign for the fashion mogul's lipstick line Runway Lip Color, which launches in September.

Angelina told WWD.com that she’s a big fan of the brand's Scarlet Rouge shade, "It's a beautiful colour and texture. A good red lip needs little else. It's worn with intention. That was part of the discussion."

Tom Ford Beauty's president and chief executive officer Guillaume Jesel shared the reason for making the American actress the new face of the lipstick line.

"She appeals to a broad demographic, and she has global appeal. We are branded very internationally, and are well diversified around the world. And her appeal to Gen Z is very interesting," Guillaume said.

He added, "In terms of the celebrity aspect, the connection of film is something that's been there naturally. Lip is the ultimate fashion accessory, it's a carrier of the brand DNA, and it is at the core of the brand identity."

For the unversed, Tom Ford’s lipsticks are usually priced at $62 while the pencils retail for $46.

