King Charles’ birthday party invite gets turned down by famous comedian 

King Charles 70th birthday party invite has once gotten turned down by a famous Australian comedian, Adam Hills.
As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, the 54-year old comedian had to turn down the invitation due to training.
He shared, “It wasn’t just out of a commitment to a team. I just don’t want to miss training. I said to my manager, ‘just keep Tuesdays free’. I would get gig offers and I’d be like, ‘no, no, Tuesday is for training’.”
Adam added, “I would much rather run around the footy field for an hour-and-a-half with my mates than go to Buckingham Palace with a bunch of people I don’t know and have to put on a suit.”
Earlier this year, King Charles got diagnosed with cancer and he is currently taking treatment for it.
As reported by InTouch Weekly, a source shared shocking details about Charles’ health, “The business of planning his funeral has already begun…unpleasant as it seems,” said the source.
The insider explained, “He’s making public appearances, but they’re for shorter periods of time. He’s often whisked in by helicopter and then whisked out. After an engagement, he needs a good rest.”
The monarch will turn 76 on November 14.