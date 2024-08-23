US places 105 firms on ‘trade restriction list’ to support Russian military

World

  • by Web Desk
  • August 23, 2024
The United States placed 105 Russian and Chinese companies to a trade restriction list, on Friday, August 23, due to their suspected support of the Russian military.

As per Sky News, this step is intended to heighten pressure on Moscow's efforts in Ukraine.

The list includes 63 Russian firms, 42 Chinese firms, and 18 from other countries.

They were targeted for various reasons, including supplying US electronics to Russian military entities or producing Shahed-136 drones used in Ukraine.

Being added to this list means that US suppliers must secure a hard-to-obtain license before shipping to these companies.

Moreover, many of these companies were also assigned a special status that compels foreign suppliers to obtain the same US licenses before shipping to them.

In addition to this, ambassador of the Russian Federation to the US, Anatoly Antonov has said that Vladimir Putin has a plan of action to respond to Ukraine's incursion into Russia.

