Samsung Galaxy Ring faces major repair challenges due to design issues

Are you a fan of the Samsung Galaxy Ring? If so, beware of these repair challenges!
The Samsung Galaxy Ring is reportedly very difficult to repair if it becomes damaged or if the battery fails.
According to a recent report, the ring's design poses a challenge for repairs, as opening it up could render it unusable.
iFixit explains that the primary issue is the lithium-ion battery, which can handle 400 charge cycles.
Once the battery wears out and fails, repairing the ring is nearly impossible without causing significant damage.
A CT scan revealed that the ring is encased in epoxy resin, with the battery and circuitry inside.
The circuit board connects to the battery using a press connector, which complicates repairs.
Since this connector isn’t soldered, accessing the circuit board could damage the battery in the process.
If these findings are accurate, the Galaxy Ring might become unusable if the battery fails or the circuit board gets damaged.