'IIFA Awards 2024': Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar set to bring their charm, wit as hosts

The IIFA Awards 2024 slated to be held from September 27- 29 in Abu Dhabi will bring Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan together for a grand three day night.
Bollywood's King Khan will be hosting the three-day event alongside the acclaimed filmmaker Karan.
To note, the first day is the day of the IIFA Utsavam, to honour the South Indian film industries.
Day 2 will be the star-studded night of the IIFA Awards and the last day of the festivities will further be dedicated to the IIFA Rocks for the music industry.
It is pertinent to mention that the Pathaan actor is super-excited to host the event next month and said in a statement “IIFA is a celebration of Indian cinema that resonates across the globe and being a part of its journey over the years has been amazing."
“I look forward to bringing the energy, passion, and grandeur of IIFA to life once again, as we gear up for an unforgettable celebration of Indian cinema this September!" he continued.
On the other hand, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani maker also revealed his sentiments and his deep personal connection with IIFA.
He said, "For more than two decades, IIFA has been a defining part of my journey. My father, with his extensive industry experience and vision, was a significant member of IIFA's advisory board in its early years, contributing to its mission of celebrating Indian cinema."
“His association with IIFA was a source of immense pride, further cementing our family's deep connection with the Indian film industry and its international outreach. It’s an absolute honour to reignite the magic on the iconic IIFA stage for an unprecedented third showcase alongside my dear friend Shah Rukh Khan,” Karan added.
Actor Shahid Kapoor will be setting the IIFA stage on fire as a star performer.