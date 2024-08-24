Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha blessed with baby boy

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and wife Ansha have been blessed with a baby boy on Saturday, August 24.
According to sources, the baby boy has been named Ali Yar.
This moment is extremely special for the entire cricket family as cricket legend all-rounder Shahid Afridi becomes a grandfather for the first time.
Currently, Pakistan is playing a two-match Test series against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
Shaheen will head to Karachi after playing the first Test match will join the team before the second Test, as per Geo News.
The second Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from August 30 to September 3 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
For the unversed, Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi got married in September 2023.