Prince Andrew embraces 'bizarre' hobby to tolerate 'isolated' life

  by Web Desk
  August 24, 2024
Prince Andrew has adopted a “bizarre new hobby” amid his “purposeless” days as a member of King Charles’ family.

He is long removed from performing any royal duties after his titles were taken away in 2022 following an infamous involvement in a sexual harassment case.

Since then, the Duke of York has tried to keep himself busy by riding around horses or playing with gold during his “secluded” life, and now there’s a fresh yet unusual pastime added to the list.

As per Daily Mail, he tracks live plane traffic from flights moving all around the world.

Although it’s not known why Prince Andrew has picked this hobby in particular, an insider has informed that he’s so dedicated to it that there’s a huge projector screen set up for display in the Royal Lodge.

The source said, “The Duke of York is able to watch flights landing and taking off at airports all over the globe.”

In addition to this, it was revealed by a visitor that Prince Andrew has taken fancy to an app named planespotter, which is a civil aviation database.

