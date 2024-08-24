King Charles changes stance on Royal Lodge in shocking snub to Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles is planning to reverse his earlier decision on the future of Royal Lodge, leaving Kate Middleton and Prince William out of the picture.
The monarch had previously indicated that the Cambridge couple would inherit the Windsor Estate property, but sources close to the palace reveal that he has now changing his mind.
"Charles has entertained the thought of offering Royal Lodge to his youngest brother Prince Edward,” royal commentator Richard Kay said.
They continued, "The two haven't always seen eye to eye but the King has been hugely impressed by the manner in which Edward and his wife Sophie have increased their workload since their elevation to Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.”
"The couple have filled in the many gaps created by the absence of both Kate and himself while they underwent cancer treatment,” Richard added.
This comes as Prince Andrew, who has lived in Royal Lodge since 2003, faces pressure to downsize and vacate the property.
The Duke of York, who stepped down from official duties in 2019, is said to be refusing to leave, citing his 75-year lease.
However, King Charles has taken steps to encourage him to move, including removing his 10-man security detail last week.
The potential move would see the Edinburghs relocate from their current home, Bagshot Park in Surrey, where they have raised their two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex.