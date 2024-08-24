King Willem-Alexander ‘forced’ to apologize after arresting radio host

King Willem-Alexander of Netherlands has issued a sorry statement after he was forced to apologize for incorrectly arresting radio host Serginio Piqué on August 2.
The DJ and his friends were unknowingly following the same route as the Monarch’s daughter, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, while driving a rented car from Amsterdam to Antwerp.
As per Hello Magazine, their group was taken into custody by SWAT officers on gunpoint, then interrogated for one hour at a police station.
On Friday, August 23, Serginio Piqué’s lawyer informed Femail that a spokesperson from the Dutch royal family apologized on King Willem-Alexander’s behalf for the unfortunate incident.
Attorney Vito Shukrula said, “Yesterday, we were contacted by the personal spokesperson of the royal household.”
“King Willem-Alexanderwanted us to know that the Dutch royal family understands how deeply frightening this experience must have been for my client and his friends,” she added.
Going on, the Monarch expressed his sympathy to the victims of the situation, asking for pardon on behalf of the entire royal household.
Vito Shukrula continued, “The royal family calls it an unfortunate consequence of the need to protect the royal household. For us, this case was all about receiving recognition for the wrongdoing.”
“The Dutch royal secret service made a miscalculation and perceived my client and his friends as a threat to the princess. My client has accepted the personal apology,” she concluded.