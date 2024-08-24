Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute

Queen Camilla is preventing King Charles from having a crucial conversation with Prince Andrew regarding the Duke of York's future at Royal Lodge.
Sources close to the royal family have revealed that the King is eager to discuss Prince Andrew's departure from the residence, where he has lived since 2003.
However, Queen Camilla is keeping the brothers "at arm's length" during their summer holiday at Balmoral Castle, shielding King Charles from the potentially confrontational discussion.
"Charles does not like confrontation at the best of times and especially when he is on holiday. They are not in each other's pockets at Balmoral and probably only regularly see one another at dinner," the insider close to King and Queen shared.
They went on to express, "This summer the King needs rest more than ever. The cancer treatment has been tiring and it makes him often fall asleep."
"I can't think of anything guaranteed to make him go off the deep end than to have Royal Lodge brought up," the insider added.
They further noted, "At Christmas, Andrew did try to get a meeting with the King and she kept him at arm's length."
The royal family is currently gathered at Balmoral Castle for their summer break, with the King and Queen joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.