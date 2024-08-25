Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s Rhode Island rendezvous steals spotlight

Taylor Swift and her Lover Travis Kelce are on a cozy getaway in Rhode Island following their past month of busy scheduling.
TMZ posted some pictures of the lovebirds hanging out in Rhode Island on Saturday. The couple has been occupied for the last couple of months with Travis’s Kansas City Chiefs training camp and preseason games as well as Taylor’s European leg of the Eras Tour.
The hangout in Rhode Island marks the first time the pair has been spotted together since mid-July, when the NFL star attended his 13th and 14th Eras Tour shows in Germany.
Previously, an insider told People that their their relationship is serious. “They really are very, very happy together. They’re very serious about each other, and the relationship feels different for both of them.”
The source explained, “They have so much fun together, and it just works. It’s funny to their friends because at first everyone wondered what they had in common, but you realize how similar they are. They both wear their hearts on their sleeves and are all-in with everything they do, whether it’s with career, family or friends.”
For the unversed, Taylor will resume her Eras Tour concerts in October.