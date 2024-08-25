Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed

Prince William and Kate Middleton kept shocking secret from Prince George

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024


Prince William and Kate Middleton have seemingly kept a massive secret from their son Prince George to give him a normal childhood.

The Prince of Wales made sure that all his three kids enjoy carefree childhood despite their royal statuses.

Apparently, George always knew that he was a prince but was not aware that he can become a king.

William previously said, "There'll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world. We are very normal."

However, Catherine Mayer, author of Charles : The Heart of a King, told E! News, "With George they are trying to delay that moment of realisation and give him normality before they thrust this on him.”

She added, "But it will be, nevertheless, part of his upbringing both in terms of what he sees his parents and grandparents doing and probably quite soon a beginning of an understanding that he is in public life and what that means."

As per the reports, the future king learned from his own childhood experiences when it comes to guiding his son.

