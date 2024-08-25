Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate

Zara and Mike Tindall are facing urgent calls from royal insiders to step up and assist Prince William and Princess Kate, who are reportedly feeling the strain of their growing royal duties.
Earlier this week, at Balmoral Castle, King Charles, 75, and Queen Camilla, 77, had a summit to talk about the future of the Royal Family.
According to sources, the summit's primary focus was on the future generation of royals, indicating a calculated strategic retreat from attention on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The insider revealed to The Express, "The strategy now is to move away from focusing on what the Sussexes are doing and place an emphasis on the next generation of royals."
This suggests a fresh attempt to guarantee that the younger Royal Family members uphold the monarchy's legacy.
Although Prince William, Princess Kate, and their offspring have received a lot of attention, other royal family members, such as Zara and Mike Tindall's children, were also discussed in Balmoral.
A source emphasized Zara and Mike’s role, "The future of the Royal Family doesn’t just hinge on the Wales family, but also on other members of the Royal Family that hold a visible profile in this country and around the world.
The added, "It's all about building a brand and the family recognises that."
Since the Tindalls and Prince William both tied the wedding in 2011 and had children around the same time, the two couples have shared a close bond.