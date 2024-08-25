Royal

King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties

King Charles’ renting earnings revealed

  • August 25, 2024
King Charles’ renting earnings revealed
King Charles’ renting earnings revealed

King Charles is reportedly making well over £1 million per year from just renting royal properties out to vacationers in town!

As per Mirror, a new study by experts at Pikl Insurance has revealed that Your Majesty’s collection of historic mansions bring in £118,775.85 a month.

Even if cancellation figures are kept in mind, the monarchy could still be making £1.4 million annually.

Making up these numbers are four main royal properties, which are the famous Balmoral Castle, Restormel Manor, Castle of Mey’s Captain House, and Dumfries House.

King Charles’ favorite Scottish summertime retreat, the Balmoral Castle, has cottages given out to holidaymakers in turn for £36,798.30 per month.

On the other hand, Ayrshire’s Dumfries House adds £31,185.63 from 25 glamorous rooms available for booking.

The Captain House located in the Castle of Mey meanwhile pools in a humble £3,709.92 monthly, even though people are allowed to reserve the entire property.

Now comes the most profitable of these: the 500-year-old Restormel Manor that’s situated in Cornwall.

It hands King Charles a very healthy amount of £47,082 every month because of four different areas that are frequently booked by public as well as six converted barns.

Royal News

Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life
Prince Harry’s offerings to Colombia revealed after ‘£1.5m security row’
Queen Camilla goes for racing amid summer break
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle SHUNNED as royals prioritize ‘next generation’
Queen Camilla keeps Prince Andrew at 'arm's length’ from King Charles amid dispute