King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties

King Charles is reportedly making well over £1 million per year from just renting royal properties out to vacationers in town!
As per Mirror, a new study by experts at Pikl Insurance has revealed that Your Majesty’s collection of historic mansions bring in £118,775.85 a month.
Even if cancellation figures are kept in mind, the monarchy could still be making £1.4 million annually.
Making up these numbers are four main royal properties, which are the famous Balmoral Castle, Restormel Manor, Castle of Mey’s Captain House, and Dumfries House.
King Charles’ favorite Scottish summertime retreat, the Balmoral Castle, has cottages given out to holidaymakers in turn for £36,798.30 per month.
On the other hand, Ayrshire’s Dumfries House adds £31,185.63 from 25 glamorous rooms available for booking.
The Captain House located in the Castle of Mey meanwhile pools in a humble £3,709.92 monthly, even though people are allowed to reserve the entire property.
Now comes the most profitable of these: the 500-year-old Restormel Manor that’s situated in Cornwall.
It hands King Charles a very healthy amount of £47,082 every month because of four different areas that are frequently booked by public as well as six converted barns.