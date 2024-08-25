Royal

King Charles ‘reconciles’ with Sir Keir Starmer after invitation rejection

King Charles to host Sir Keir Starmer at Balmoral

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024


King Charles has straightened his vacation plan out with Sir Keir Starmer, who had previously rejected his first-ever invitation to Balmoral Castle.

United Kingdom’s Prime Minister and wife Lady Victoria Starmer will now be joining Your Majesty at his Scottish retreat, according to Sunday Express.

The government head is traditionally invited to spend holidays with King Charles during the end of summer months, right before the parliament goes back in session.

This time around, The House shall be returning on September 2, and before this, Sir Keir Starmer will be joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, and other royal family members at Balmoral Castle.

A source said, “The prime minister and his wife received their invitation earlier this month and they accepted. His team will update on his diary in the usual way at lobby.”

Just at the start of this month, Sir Keir Starmer had rejected King Charles’ invitation to focus on controlling UK riots instead.

But now that they have subsided, he has once again been offered accommodation in the main castle.

If the couple can make it in time on coming Friday, they will be treated to a Sabbath meal!

