Kangana Ranaut SNUBBED Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan?’

Kangana Ranaut is spilling major beans about Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan’s offers!
Speaking in a recent interview to host Siddharth Kannan, the Queen actress made major revelations about how she rejected the Bollywood Tiger’s offer to join him on his biggest hit films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.
“Salman [Khan] offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' I was like, ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (What role have you given me?)” the actress told the host.
After turning down that film, Khan approached the Tanu Weds Manu actress one again for his smash hit movie Sultan, for which she further opened up and said, “He then approached me for 'Sultan'. I didn’t take that up. He was like, ‘What more do I offer to you now?'"
Ranaut cited “I couldn’t connect with the characters” as the reason to reject the hit offers.
However, she went on to share that despite saying no to the Dabangg actor, he has always been supportive and kind to her.
“Even after I declined both films, Salman’s behavior towards me has been very good. He remains in touch," said the actress of Khan.
Further praising him, she talked about how the Bodyguard actor showed his interest in Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.
Apart from Khan’s films, Ranaut also revealed rejecting Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.
She also opened up about turning down Akshay Kumar’s Singh is Bliing, to which Kumar quipped, “You don't want to work with me. You have a problem with me."
Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is slated to release on September 6, 2024.