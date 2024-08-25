Trending

Kangana Ranaut SNUBBED Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan?’

Kangana Ranaut made major revelations about Salman Khan’s films in a recent interview

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Kangana Ranaut made major revelations about Salman Khan’s films in a recent interview
Kangana Ranaut made major revelations about Salman Khan’s films in a recent interview

Kangana Ranaut is spilling major beans about Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan’s offers!

Speaking in a recent interview to host Siddharth Kannan, the Queen actress made major revelations about how she rejected the Bollywood Tiger’s offer to join him on his biggest hit films, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

“Salman [Khan] offered me a role in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan.' I was like, ‘Yeh kya role diya hai?’ (What role have you given me?)” the actress told the host.

After turning down that film, Khan approached the Tanu Weds Manu actress one again for his smash hit movie Sultan, for which she further opened up and said, “He then approached me for 'Sultan'. I didn’t take that up. He was like, ‘What more do I offer to you now?'"

Ranaut cited “I couldn’t connect with the characters” as the reason to reject the hit offers.

However, she went on to share that despite saying no to the Dabangg actor, he has always been supportive and kind to her.

“Even after I declined both films, Salman’s behavior towards me has been very good. He remains in touch," said the actress of Khan.

Further praising him, she talked about how the Bodyguard actor showed his interest in Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency.

Apart from Khan’s films, Ranaut also revealed rejecting Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

She also opened up about turning down Akshay Kumar’s Singh is Bliing, to which Kumar quipped, “You don't want to work with me. You have a problem with me."

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency is slated to release on September 6, 2024.

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Trending News

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for her kids in Mumbai rains
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Triptii Dimri raises the temperature in stylish pant suit
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
John Abraham reacts to 'Vedaa's' box office debacle
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stankovic divorce reason REVEALED
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Shraddha Kapoor is in awe of Priyanka Chopra's 'Berries and Cream' look
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Feroze Khan announces Dubai tour: 'Its gonna be a fun night'
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Sania Mirza poses like a boss lady, fans react
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Hania Aamir shows off her incredible cooking skills in new post
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Saba Qamar discloses her strange 'sniffing habit'
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Priyanka Chopra brings Desi Girl charm to her brother's wedding festivities
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Race 4: Sidharth Malhotra in talks to join Saif Ali Khan
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Iqra Aziz enjoys holidays to the fullest in Ohio, USA