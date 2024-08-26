Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal Khawar celebrate 'five years' of marital bliss

Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan are happily married!
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Alif actor dropped a set of two images to mark their fifth wedding anniversary.
In one picture the couple set love goals posing for the camera lens amidst the scenic backdrop of lush green leaves, twinning in all-white.
The second featured the Verna star all smiles as she held the anniversary cake ready to be cut.
" 5 years today! Allahumdollilah," the caption read.
Fans had a super-cute reaction on seeing the lovebirds grow together and rushed to the comments section to pen their thoughts.
"Mashaa Allah! You both have such a positibe vibee," wrote one fan.
"find a woman that looks at you the way naimal looks at hamza, I’ll wait," the other penned.
Another effused, "Mashallha happiest 5th anniversary to both of you. my favourite couple ever."
"Happy anniversary you guys. mashAllah beautiful couple," expressed the fourth.
Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar Khan, who tied the knot back in 2019,are considered to be one of the most adored couples of B-town.
Both embraced parenthood shortly after their marriage by welcoming a cute son, Mustafa Abbasi.