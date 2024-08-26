Trending

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's little girl Misha is a grown up now

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajputs darling girl Misha turns 8
Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha is all grown up! 

The star's wife lights up the start of week with a rare picture from her little munchkin's 8th birthday. 

In the first and second photo, Misha looked cute in a vibrant pink outfit while the last featured a picture-perfect mother-daughter moment. 

As the caption, she wrote, "I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha." 


Shortly after Misha's million-dollar smile went viral, many from the industry also commented. 

Actress Ananya Panday took to the comments section to drop a heartfelt wish,  "Happy birthday Mishkiii." 

Also netizens were quick to chime, " Like mother like daughter." 

In an old interview with Komal Nahata said, "I felt a mix of happiness and fear when I learnt I was having a daughter."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hedge. 

To note, the eagerly-awaited movie will hit theatres on October 11, 2024. 

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions

Moon Clock: The surprising key to future space missions
King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard

King Charles wishes 80th birthday to Duke of Gloucester Richard
Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary

Ben Affleck played ‘puppet master’ behind Jennifer Lopez’s marriage documentary
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video

Trending News

Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Rajkummar Rao shares his happiness over 'Stree 2' success
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra step out days after latter's controversial ramp walk
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Is Priyanka Chopra making a Bollywood comeback?
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Sajal Aly garners immense praises on 'Zard Patton Ka Bunn' last episode
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Shraddha Kapoor's heartwarming interaction with cute baby melts hearts
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Hamza Ali Abbasi, wife Naimal Khawar celebrate 'five years' of marital bliss
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Ananya Panday steps out with her BAEs Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor for dinner
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Kangana Ranaut SNUBBED Salman Khan’s ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Sultan?’
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Kareena Kapoor turns cheerleader for her kids in Mumbai rains
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Triptii Dimri raises the temperature in stylish pant suit
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
John Abraham reacts to 'Vedaa's' box office debacle
Lady Gaga shows off impressive award collection in new TikTok video
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stankovic divorce reason REVEALED