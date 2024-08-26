Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's 'darling girl' Misha turns 8 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter Misha is all grown up!
The star's wife lights up the start of week with a rare picture from her little munchkin's 8th birthday.
In the first and second photo, Misha looked cute in a vibrant pink outfit while the last featured a picture-perfect mother-daughter moment.
As the caption, she wrote, "I will spend my whole life loving you. Happy 8th Birthday our darling girl. Sunshine, sparkles and the best of everything for the light of our lives. Smile forever my baby girl, Misha."
Shortly after Misha's million-dollar smile went viral, many from the industry also commented.
Actress Ananya Panday took to the comments section to drop a heartfelt wish, "Happy birthday Mishkiii."
Also netizens were quick to chime, " Like mother like daughter."
In an old interview with Komal Nahata said, "I felt a mix of happiness and fear when I learnt I was having a daughter."
On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Deva alongside Pooja Hedge.
To note, the eagerly-awaited movie will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.