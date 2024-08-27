Ever heard? Your brain stores three different versions of every memory

Health

The research reveals that different types of neurons encode these memory copies

  by Web Desk
  August 27, 2024
The recent study reveals surprising fact that the the brain keeps at least three different versions of each memory.

This study, done on rodents, focuses on the hippocampus, a crucial area for memory and learning.

It found that neurons in this region create multiple copies of memories, each with varying levels of strength and stability, which explains why memories can change over time.

The research reveals that different types of neurons encode these memory copies.

Role of neurons:

Early-born neurons make the initial long-term memory copy, which starts off weak but becomes stronger over time.

Middle-ground neurons create a more stable version right from the start, while late-born neurons produce a memory that is initially strong but weakens more quickly.

Implications for memory-related disorders:

These findings could significantly impact the treatment of memory-related disorders.

For conditions like PTSD, where memories can be distressing, therapies might focus on late-born neurons to reduce the emotional impact of traumatic memories.

For dementia, stimulating early-born neurons could help improve memory retention and slow memory loss.

Health News

US towns shut parks, limit activities as rare mosquito-borne virus poses risk
Busy schedule? These simple eating habits can help transform your health
Study finds seaweed may slow down Parkinson's disease
Keto diet: New ally in fight against pancreatic cancer? Find out
Discover 5 surprising benefits of green tea
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
5 alarming ways ‘sugar’ is sabotaging your health
Is plastic invading our brains? Scientists discover alarming findings
Excessive screen time in 20s increases heart attack risk, study
WHO eases vaccine purchase rules for partners to address mpox outbreak
Is Diabetes secretly causing Alzheimer’s? New study finds shocking connection
Thailand reports first case of 'severe' mpox strain as global spread continues