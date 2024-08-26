Trending

'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', starring Ranveer Singh,Deepika Padukone, released on November 16, 2013

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Kangana Ranaut spills she turned down role in Deepika Padukone's 'Ram Leela'

Kangana Ranaut has made headlines again, this time for revealing that she turned down a special dance number in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram Leela.

In an interview with NBT, Kangana stated that she was offered the iconic song, which eventually went to Priyanka Chopra, but declined as she couldn't portray a woman in that manner.

“Even Sanjay Leela Bhansali called me for an item number in Ram Leela. Everyone said I was crazy for turning him down,” She revealed.

The Tanu Weds Manu actress went on to express, “ I can’t do it. Whether it’s Bhansali or anyone else, I just can’t. How can you portray women like this?”

Kangana has previously claimed to have refused roles in Salman Khan's films Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, citing unsatisfactory roles.

She also alleged that Ranbir Kapoor personally requested her to be a part of Sanju, but she declined.

Kangana Ranaut is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Emergency, releasing on September 6.

