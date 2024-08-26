Trending

Is Priyanka Chopra making a Bollywood comeback?

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra might have a new Bollywood project in the works

  by Web Desk
  August 26, 2024


Priyanka Chopra is currently in India for the wedding festivities of her brother but it seems there is more to her plan. 

Pc took to her Instagram stories page to share a video from inside her car that showed her visiting the Film City. 

She tuned her story with the iconic ‘Ghar aya Pardesi’ from Sunny Deol's Gadar. 

The Bajirao Mastani star attached a laughing and crying emoji, hinting at having mixed emotions about her visit. 

As of now, the only Indian project announced starring PC is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa and there might be more in the pipeline. 

Chopra, who intensely shot for her upcoming The Bluff in Australia, is having the time of her life at her brother's wedding in India. 

Known for her bold fashion choices, the Love Again starlet dressed to the nines in a pink sleeveless saree for the festivities paired with a heavy neckpiece. 

To note, Priyanka Chopra arrived in Mumbai during the wee hours of Friday without her adorable daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas. 

Both the father and daughter are back home spending quality time together. 

