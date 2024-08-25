Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from Colombia, their second foreign visit in three months

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Prince Harry, Meghan Markles foreign trips aim to elevate their status in Hollywood?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for their recent foreign trips, with insiders claiming the couple's goal is to "elevate their status in Hollywood" and boost their personal brand.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from a quasi-royal tour of Colombia, their second foreign visit in three months.

However, their trips have been met with backlash, with many accusing the couple of trying to emulate official royal tours.

"Both Meghan and Harry are keen to do more of these tours as that’s what they love doing and what they enjoyed most about royal life,” an insider told the OK Magazine.

They continued, "But they’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria. They want to help raise awareness of the issues some of these countries face and they know their profile can highlight that.”

"They also know that these trips help elevate their status in Hollywood and in turn help their brand. They don’t want to stop doing them but are unsure of what to do next to win everyone over again,” the source added.

The couple is currently starting new ventures including producing programs for Netflix and launching a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The insiders further claimed that the couple is "used to the criticism and backlash" and will continue to support each other despite the challenges they face.

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Royal News

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Kate Middleton’s secret Scotland stay exposed following new appearance
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles ‘reconciles’ with Sir Keir Starmer after invitation rejection
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return