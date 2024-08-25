Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism for their recent foreign trips, with insiders claiming the couple's goal is to "elevate their status in Hollywood" and boost their personal brand.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just returned from a quasi-royal tour of Colombia, their second foreign visit in three months.
However, their trips have been met with backlash, with many accusing the couple of trying to emulate official royal tours.
"Both Meghan and Harry are keen to do more of these tours as that’s what they love doing and what they enjoyed most about royal life,” an insider told the OK Magazine.
They continued, "But they’ve been left embarrassed by this latest backlash, especially as they faced similar comments when they went to Nigeria. They want to help raise awareness of the issues some of these countries face and they know their profile can highlight that.”
"They also know that these trips help elevate their status in Hollywood and in turn help their brand. They don’t want to stop doing them but are unsure of what to do next to win everyone over again,” the source added.
The couple is currently starting new ventures including producing programs for Netflix and launching a lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
The insiders further claimed that the couple is "used to the criticism and backlash" and will continue to support each other despite the challenges they face.