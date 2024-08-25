Kate Middleton’s secret Scotland stay exposed following new appearance

Kate Middleton’s super-secret stay during her Scotland summer break has been leaked from her latest appearance to Crathie Kirk!
It’s common knowledge that the royal family is currently enjoying a getaway at King Charles’ Balmoral Castle right now.
But the Princess of Wales is actually residing in a cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar, which had been gifted to Prince William from the late Queen Elizabeth.
The Prince of Wales has seemingly opted to stay with his wife and children in a separate house because their extended family is invited to the vacation around this time.
As per Express UK, Queen Camilla’s relatives are lodging at Balmoral Castle as well, and it’s important for Kate Middleton to have privacy as she recovers from cancer.
Tam-Na-Ghar happens to be a place where Prince William made some very sweet memories with his spouse back in their dating days.
During university breaks, the two would head to this same cottage for spending some time alone from the public.
It was however not until 2009 that Kate Middleton was taken to Balmoral Castle for giving the infamous “Balmoral test” on an official visit.