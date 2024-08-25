Royal

Kate Middleton’s secret Scotland stay exposed following new appearance

Kate Middleton ‘hiding’ at this vacation spot with Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • August 25, 2024
Kate Middleton ‘hiding’ at this vacation spot with Prince William
Kate Middleton ‘hiding’ at this vacation spot with Prince William

Kate Middleton’s super-secret stay during her Scotland summer break has been leaked from her latest appearance to Crathie Kirk!

It’s common knowledge that the royal family is currently enjoying a getaway at King Charles’ Balmoral Castle right now.

But the Princess of Wales is actually residing in a cottage called Tam-Na-Ghar, which had been gifted to Prince William from the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Prince of Wales has seemingly opted to stay with his wife and children in a separate house because their extended family is invited to the vacation around this time.

As per Express UK, Queen Camilla’s relatives are lodging at Balmoral Castle as well, and it’s important for Kate Middleton to have privacy as she recovers from cancer.

Tam-Na-Ghar happens to be a place where Prince William made some very sweet memories with his spouse back in their dating days.

During university breaks, the two would head to this same cottage for spending some time alone from the public.

It was however not until 2009 that Kate Middleton was taken to Balmoral Castle for giving the infamous “Balmoral test” on an official visit.

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script

Zoë Kravitz teases 'Big Little Lies' season 3 eagerly awaits for script
King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry

King Charles’ 6-word response to whoever asks about Prince Harry
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat without revealing phone numbers
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes

Royal News

Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles hosts favorite riverside picnic with Queen Camilla
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's foreign trips aim to 'elevate' their status in Hollywood?
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles ‘reconciles’ with Sir Keir Starmer after invitation rejection
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Kate Middleton looks radiant in first public appearance after over a month
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles earns jaw-dropping figures from renting royal properties
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
King Charles bestows honors on Edward and Sophie, Andrew left out
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Zara Tindall, Mike face pressure to assist Prince William, Princess Kate
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Prince William, Kate Middleton’s major secret about Prince George exposed
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Colombia trip brings tensions in their business deal
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Queen Camilla one decision deepens rift between King Charles and Prince Andrew
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Meghan Markle sets strict ‘condition’ for Prince Harry's UK return
Study reveals best medications for managing type 2 diabetes
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel offer rare glimpses into their family life