Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration takes spotlight as Alcaraz mimic the iconic move

The world’s most popular football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature ‘SIUU’ celebration is exceptionally popular worldwide.
Recently, Carlos Alcaraz, the Wimbledon champion, replicated this iconic celebration, and the video has gone viral quickly.
In the video, Alcaraz is seen kicking a large tennis ball into the net during a free kick attempt.
After scoring, he celebrates with Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Suiii’ move, which was widely appreciated by the crowd.
Not only this time, Alcaraz has previously paid homage to Ronaldo’s ‘SIUU’ celebration, including writing 'SEMIS! SIUUU!' on a camera after defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Nitto ATP Finals.
The 21-year-old is now preparing to compete in the upcoming US Open in New York, starting on Monday, August 26.
Meanwhile, CR7 has recently made an unexpected entry into the YouTube world, where his channel, ‘UR Cristiano,’ has amassed 43.6 million subscribers.