WhatsApp unveils new chat customization feature with 10 themes

  by Web Desk
  August 25, 2024
A recent report reveals that WhatsApp is developing a new feature to enhance chat customization.

In recent updates, a feature tracker has provided a glimpse of the new feature that WhatsApp is developing.

According to the report the new feature will allow users to choose different colours for chat wallpapers and message bubbles, adding a fresh look to their conversations. 

When it launches, WhatsApp will offer 10 different theme presets.

Screenshots shared by WABetaInfo show two horizontal rows of themes: the top row features solid colors, and the bottom row displays landscape art themes. The chat bubble colors will match the background colors.

WABetaInfo notes that these themes will only be visible to the user who applies them, unlike Instagram and Messenger where all chat participants see the same theme.

However, the release date for this feature hasn't been announced yet, as it's still under development.

