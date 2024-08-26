King Charles’ niece Louise 'keen' to honour Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Lady Louise leads the way!
King Charles' niece is seemingly “very” determined to follow Queen Elizabeth II legacy with major move.
As per the reports, Lady Louise Windsor, 20, daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, is “very keen” to become the first female royal to serve in the military since the late Queen.
A close friend of the young royal told The Sun, that she "talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving the King and country. She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”
Louise, who is eighth in line to the throne, is studying English Literature at St Andrew's University.
On her LinkedIn, she reveals that, “I am interested in pursuing a career in the military, diplomacy, or law.”
Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 in 2022, has served as a Junior Commander with the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.
The late queen was the first and only female member of The Firm to serve in the British military.
On the other hand, many men from the royal has served in the military. Prince Harry was the last royal family member to join the ranks and complete two tours of Afghanistan.