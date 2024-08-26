Royal

Prince Harry turned his back on King Charles during near-death moment?

  • by Web Desk
  • August 26, 2024
Prince Harry made a shocking revelation in his book about his part in King Charles’ near-fatal experience!

In his 2023 book Spare, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how the king came close to death while playing polo on August 31, 1997, four years after Princess Diana’s fatal car crash. Harry was 13-years-old at the time of the incident.

The prince penned, "As a boy, I'd seen Pa take a fall, the horse giving way, the ground simultaneously smacking and swallowing him.”

He recalled thinking, “I remembered thinking: Why's Pa snoring? And then someone yelling: He's swallowed his tongue!”

"A quick-thinking player jumped from his horse and saved Pa's life. Recalling that moment, subconsciously, I'd done likewise: jumped off my horse, run to the man, pulled out his tongue,” the Spare author wrote as he flashed back to the past.

The revelation came after the prince witnessed a player take a hard fall from his horse during the game in Brazil.

"I'd had an experience recently that made me think they weren't altogether wrong; that carpe diem was more than empty words," he wrote.

"Playing polo that spring in Brazil to raise money for Sentebale (Harry's African charity for young people in Lesotho and Botswana), I'd seen a player take a hard fall from his horse,” the father of two noted.

In a 2001 TV interview with U.K. hosts Ant and Dec, King Charles’ talked about his experience and said while pointing at Harry, “"This person here told me later that he thought that when I was lying on the ground that I was, he said, 'Papa's just snoring'.”

"And there I was, busily swallowing my tongue, quietly dying! That was the last time I played with them. They tried to kill me so they could walk off with my ponies," he quipped.

