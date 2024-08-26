Legendary football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies at age 76

Former England football manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, who made history as the first non-British manager of the England national team has passed away at 76.
The news was confirmed by his family on Monday, in a statement, noting, "Sven-Goran Eriksson has passed away. After a long illness, SGE died during the morning at home surrounded by family."
In January, Eriksson revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer and was given "at best" a year to live.
After retiring as a player at 27, Eriksson began his managerial journey with Degerfors in 1977 and later moved to Gothenburg, where he won the Swedish title, two Swedish Cups, and the 1982 UEFA Cup.
Erikson guided the Three Lions to the quarter-finals in three major tournaments during his leadership from 2001 to 2006.
Moreover, Eriksson enjoyed a remarkable career, managing 12 clubs, including Manchester City, Leicester, Roma, and Lazio, and securing 18 trophies. He also led national teams like Mexico, Ivory Coast, and the Philippines.
He also had successful tenures with Portuguese giants Benfica and Italian clubs Roma, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, and Lazio, where he won seven trophies, including the Serie A title, two Italian Cups, and the European Cup Winners' Cup.