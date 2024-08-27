Entertainment

Nicola Peltz ‘proudly’ supports BFF Selena Gomez's 'Emilia Pérez'

‘Emilia Pérez' stars Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón

  • by Web Desk
  • August 27, 2024


Nicola Peltz has “proudly” support her BFF Selena Gomez’s new upcoming movie, Emilia Pérez.

On Monday, the Rare Beauty founder posted the trailer of the French musical crime comedy film, which is directed by Jacques Audiard.

Nicola commented under the post, “AHHH i’m so proud of you i love you so much”

Emilia Pérez stars Karla Sofía Gascón as Emilia Pérez, Zoe Saldaña as Rita Moro Castro, Selena as Jessi Del Monte, Adriana Paz as Epifanía, Édgar Ramírez as Gustavo and Mark Ivanir as Dr. Wasserman

“Rita, an underrated lawyer working for a large law firm more interested in getting criminals out of jail than bringing them to justice, is hired by the leader of a criminal organization,” the official synopsis of the film read.

The highly-anticipated movie was adapted from Boris Razon's 2018 novel Écoute.

Selena’s comment section was swarmed by fans in no time after she posted the trailer.

Emilia Pérez will be releasing in selective theatres in UK, US and Canada on November 1, 2024, it will start streaming on the streaming Juggernaut on 13th of the same month.

